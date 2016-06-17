Prince William Getting Scolded By The Queen Is The Best GIF On The Internet

Grandmothers have both age and wisdom on their side. They also have the undeniable right to tell their grandkids what to do. It doesn't matter the age, the circumstance, or whether those kids happen to be members of the royal family.
Queen Elizabeth II is here to prove that.
The queen, who celebrated her 90th birthday in April, made a recent appearance with her family for the Trooping the Colour parade in London. At one point during the festivities, the queen stood on the balcony of Buckingham Palace next to her seated grandson, Prince William. William seemed pretty content, staring adoringly at his son, Prince George.
But the queen was not having it. As the boss of literally an entire country, she leaned over and cooly, calmly, and intensely told her grandson to stand up. He quickly followed her command.
According to Us Weekly, the moment didn't make the BBC broadcast but did sneak its way into ITN News' coverage of the event. Of course, it has now been immortalized in GIF-form, and gets better and better every time you watch it. Queens, and grandmothers, always know best.
Correction: An earlier version of this story referred to Queen Elizabeth II as Prince William’s mother; she is his grandmother.
