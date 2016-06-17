Girl Scout Cookie season is the most wonderful time of the year, but the waiting is rough. We know we aren’t the only ones who completely lose it anytime the doorbell rings for weeks after we've placed our order. Well now we can enjoy those sweet flavors all year round thanks to a partnership between the Girl Scouts and Pillsbury.
Now, we'll be able to whip up Girl Scout Cookie-inspired desserts at home, to snack without having to stalk the girls who live in our neighborhood. Pillsbury just released Girl Scout Cookie flavored brownie, blondie, and cupcake baking mixes. The mixes are available in Thin Mint and Carmel & Coconut flavors, which is fine because those are clearly the best cookie flavors.
Perhaps best of all, the mixes will be available at most grocery stores for just $3.29 a box. That’s pretty incredible when you consider that in some areas of the country, a box of Girl Scout Cookies will run you as much as $7.
While our first reaction to this news was, Oh hell yeah Thin Mint flavored brownies! the news was also met with some contention. Some people say that a big part of the reason Girl Scout Cookies are so special is that they are only available during that one magical time of year. And we actually enjoy that surge of anticipation that hits every time the doorbell rings during those few weeks. Still, would we pass up the chance to try our own hands at Girl Scout sweets? Probably not.
