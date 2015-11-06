Girl Scout Cookies Will Be More Expensive This Year

Say it isn't so! Your annual Girl Scout habit could be getting more expensive in 2016, depending on where you live.
According to Today, for the 2016 calendar year, certain Girl Scout Councils are raising the price of their cookies to $5 a box. When you do the math, it's still a pretty good deal for the beloved sweets, considering you're paying an average of 16 cents per cookie. (For comparison, Oreos cost around $3.50 per box, roughly 7 cents a cookie.)
So far only three out of 112 Girl Scout councils are making the switch for 2016, including the Eastern Massachusetts Council and two in California. Other councils in California and Hawaii have already been selling their cookies for $5 per box.
"The No. 1 factor was us hearing feedback from adult volunteers that girls had such a great experience selling cookies, but they weren't earning enough money from them," Jan Goldstein, chief marketing officer at Girls Scouts of Eastern Massachusetts, told Today. With the price change, Girl Scout troops will receive an average of 90 cents for every box sold instead of 62 cents.
While our love for Girl Scout cookies is unwavering — regardless of the price hike — many Girl Scout cookie fans are expressing their disapproval on Twitter:
According to Today, for the 2016 calendar year, certain Girl Scout Councils are raising the price of their cookies to $5 a box. When you do the math, it's still a pretty good deal for the beloved sweets, considering you're paying an average of 16 cents per cookie. (For comparison, Oreos cost around $3.50 per box, roughly 7 cents a cookie.)
So far only three out of 112 Girl Scout councils are making the switch for 2016, including the Eastern Massachusetts Council and two in California. Other councils in California and Hawaii have already been selling their cookies for $5 per box.
"The No. 1 factor was us hearing feedback from adult volunteers that girls had such a great experience selling cookies, but they weren't earning enough money from them," Jan Goldstein, chief marketing officer at Girls Scouts of Eastern Massachusetts, told Today. With the price change, Girl Scout troops will receive an average of 90 cents for every box sold instead of 62 cents.
While our love for Girl Scout cookies is unwavering — regardless of the price hike — many Girl Scout cookie fans are expressing their disapproval on Twitter:
Advertisement
Girl scout cookie prices are going up, i am not okay !— alexis pantoja (@alexxiss_98) October 5, 2015
the new girl scout cookie prices are outrageous... also i just bought 4 boxes— renée (@renbinch) March 8, 2015
Advertisement