Update: After over a year of waiting to try our first sips of blue wine and of course, post a photo of a full glass of the indigo booze on Instagram, we may finally be about to get our chance. According to Eater, Gik, the Spanish beverage company responsible for creating this drink, announced that it will be releasing blue wine in the United States. Starting in September, the beverage will begin popping up on liquor store shelves in Miami, Boston, and parts of Texas. Wine drinkers and Instagrammers in those areas of the country, get ready.
This article was originally published on June 16, 2016.
Update, January 23, 2017: This past summer, we were introduced to the first-ever blue wine. It was revolutionary and an exciting phenomenon for those of us who love to Instagram photos of what we're sipping on, but unfortunately the world's premier blue wine can no longer call itself that.
Spain and the European Union have just told the company that produces the drink, Gik, that it may no longer advertise this product as wine. It's all because, according to Forbes, "There exists no 'blue wine' category under the 17 wine products listed under E.U. law." The bottles now must make it clear that the drink contains 99% wine and 1% grape juice (the part that gives it that blue color). And, now, it must be marketed in the "other alcoholic beverage" category. Bummer.
Sick of red wine? Not into white? Maybe you'll enjoy blue wine.
Yes, blue wine.
The bright blue wine is the brainchild of six young Spanish entrepreneurs, in collaboration with the University of the Basque Country and Azti Tecnalia, which is the food research department of the Basque Government.
It's name comes from Spain's Basque region, Gik, which is known for its chilled, sweet white wines. This blue wine is made from an "undisclosed blend" of red and white grapes sourced from vineyards outside of Madrid that has an alcohol content level of 11.5 percent. Around the same level as a sparkling red wine like Lambrusco.
To get that blue hue though, they add anthocyanin, which is a pigment found in grape skin, along with an indigo dye.
But, the real question is, why did these guys want to make blue wine? Co-founder Aritz López said they "wanted to create something really innovative" because they felt like the wine industry was "missing a little revolution."
The inspiration behind the color came from Blue Ocean Strategy, a book written by W. Chan Kim, a Korean-born business theorist, but López said the color also represents "movement, innovation, fluidity, change, and infinity."
The guys behind the wine don't think there's any right or wrong way to drink their colorful concoction, but they do recommend pairing it with "sushi, nachos with guacamole, pasta carbonara, and smoked salmon." Preferably while listening to James Blake, Alt J, or Minus the Bear.
The bottles, which cost about $11, will soon be available in France, United Kingdom, the Netherlands and Germany, with eyes on eventually ending up on shelves in America.
However, no timeline has been given for when it will hit the States.
