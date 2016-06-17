

To get that blue hue though, they add anthocyanin, which is a pigment found in grape skin, along with an indigo dye.



But, the real question is, why did these guys want to make blue wine? Co-founder Aritz López said they "wanted to create something really innovative" because they felt like the wine industry was "missing a little revolution."



The inspiration behind the colour came from Blue Ocean Strategy, a book written by W. Chan Kim, a Korean-born business theorist, but López said the colour also represents "movement, innovation, fluidity, change, and infinity."



The guys behind the wine don't think there's any right or wrong way to drink their colourful concoction, but they do recommend pairing it with "sushi, nachos with guacamole, pasta carbonara, and smoked salmon." Preferably while listening to James Blake, Alt J, or Minus the Bear.



The bottles, which cost about £8, will soon be available in France, United Kingdom, the Netherlands and Germany.






