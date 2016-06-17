Sick of red wine? Not into white? Maybe you'll enjoy blue wine.
Yes, blue wine.
According to Eater, the Spanish company Gik is looking for it to be the next drink craze for millennial wine enthusiasts.
The bright blue wine is the brainchild of six young Spanish entrepreneurs, in collaboration with the University of the Basque Country and Azti Tecnalia, which is the food research department of the Basque Government.
It's name comes from Spain's Basque region, Gik, which is known for its chilled, sweet white wines. This blue wine is made from an "undisclosed blend" of red and white grapes sourced from vineyards outside of Madrid that has an alcohol content level of 11.5 percent. Around the same level as a sparkling red wine like Lambrusco.
To get that blue hue though, they add anthocyanin, which is a pigment found in grape skin, along with an indigo dye.
But, the real question is, why did these guys want to make blue wine? Co-founder Aritz López said they "wanted to create something really innovative" because they felt like the wine industry was "missing a little revolution."
The inspiration behind the colour came from Blue Ocean Strategy, a book written by W. Chan Kim, a Korean-born business theorist, but López said the colour also represents "movement, innovation, fluidity, change, and infinity."
The guys behind the wine don't think there's any right or wrong way to drink their colourful concoction, but they do recommend pairing it with "sushi, nachos with guacamole, pasta carbonara, and smoked salmon." Preferably while listening to James Blake, Alt J, or Minus the Bear.
The bottles, which cost about £8, will soon be available in France, United Kingdom, the Netherlands and Germany.
