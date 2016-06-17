U.S. Gymnast Gabby Douglas Has Her Own Emoji & They're Adorable

Look out Kim Kardashian. Gabby Douglas just entered the emoji game.
The two-time Olympic gold medal-winning U.S. gymnast announced her new app, Gabbymoji. It offers fans customizable "Gabby-inspired expressions, images, audio, video and GIFs."
The app isn't only offering up images, but motivational messages and inspirational words from the gymnast, who is vying for the U.S. Olympic team at this summer's Rio Olympics.
Seriously, how could you need feel inspired after reading an emoji that tells you, "Hard days are the best because that's when champions are made?" Answer: you can't.
In an interview with Teen Vogue, Douglas, who stars on her own Oxygen reality show, Douglas Family Gold, said, "My dream was to create a fun app that is full of emojis for anyone to use to express their feelings with entertaining pictures.”
She seems to have done just that with this new app. At $1.99, it features hundreds of stickers that promise to help empower whoever you send them to go for the gold.
Even if you don't mean it literally.
Excited to announce #gabbymoji!!You'll love it!Available for iPhones and Androids.Go get it! https://t.co/GQWPstkXT5 pic.twitter.com/y8d8JWbwHW— Gabrielle Douglas (@gabrielledoug) June 9, 2016
