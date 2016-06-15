Everyone, get ready for your mind to be blown. "Love Drought," the song from Lemonade that everyone thought described Beyoncé's strained relationship with Jay Z, is not about the couple at all. Songwriter Ingrid Burley just revealed that it's actually about her own professional relationships.
In an interview with Genius, she said the lyrics "10 times out of nine, I know you’re lying / But nine times out of 10, I know you’re trying" have nothing to do with marital infidelity. Instead, they're directed toward the people running Beyoncé's management company, Parkwood Entertainment, who told Burley that Bey wasn't listening to any new music when she actually was.
When Burley realized Parkwood was being dishonest, she wrote the song within half an hour. "I couldn't get out of my head the fact that they just lied to me," she said. “The only way that I could really get over it was like, 'She’s gonna sing the song I wrote about her label one day.'"
So, she did — and sent the whole world into a frenzy in the process. How's that for revenge?
