Pornhub Just Got More Accessible For The Visually Impaired

Thanks to a new "Described Video" category, Pornhub has just gotten more accessible for the visually impaired.
The category is exactly what it sounds like — videos that feature audio descriptions geared toward those with visual impairments. According to a press release, the Described Video category draws from Pornhub's top performing videos and culls 50 of the site's most-viewed straight, female-friendly, gay, bi, and trans videos.
The videos feature enhanced audio, with voiceovers to fill in details (like setting, clothing, and positions) for visually impaired users. Voiceovers are done by professional voice actors and Pornhub Aria, the site's social media personality.
If you're curious, check out a (safe for work!) compilation of what Described Videos sound like.
"At Pornhub, it’s our goal to service all of our users’ needs, which begins with making content accessible to every individual. By integrating an audio-focused series, we can now ensure that we supply content specifically for those who are visually impaired," Pornhub's vice president Corey Price said in the press release.
"We encourage our users to check out our newest category and provide feedback based on their experience — with programs like this, we hope to open the door and inspire our community members, content partners, and other platforms to create more content with the differently-abled user in mind," said Price.
Though Facebook launched Automatic Alt Text in April to audibly describe photos, there haven't been too many porn sites that cater to visually impaired people.
It might be too soon to tell whether Pornhub's videos will actually be a hit, but we'd say the initiative to cater to differently-abled users is definitely a step in the right direction.
