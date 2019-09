Pornhub Just Got More Accessible For The Visually Impaired

"At Pornhub, it’s our goal to service all of our users’ needs, which begins with making content accessible to every individual. By integrating an audio-focused series, we can now ensure that we supply content specifically for those who are visually impaired," Pornhub's vice president Corey Price said in the press release "We encourage our users to check out our newest category and provide feedback based on their experience — with programs like this, we hope to open the door and inspire our community members, content partners, and other platforms to create more content with the differently-abled user in mind," said Price.Though Facebook launched Automatic Alt Text in April to audibly describe photos, there haven't been too many porn sites that cater to visually impaired people.It might be too soon to tell whether Pornhub's videos will actually be a hit, but we'd say the initiative to cater to differently-abled users is definitely a step in the right direction.