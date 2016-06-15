Most of the time, when a character on Game of Thrones leaves the show, it's a big, bloody exit. But the cutest GoT character of all seems to have vanished without a trace. And now fans want to know: What happened to King Tommen's royal pet cat, Ser Pounce?
When The Hollywood Reporter asked Dean-Charles Chapman, who plays Tommen, where the cat could be, he explained, "Ser Pounce must be lying about somewhere. He's a bit of a diva. He's probably drinking some cocktails somewhere, laying out in the sun."
While Ser Pounce still needs to be found, Chapman has a general PSA for the fans — he isn't really Tommen. He explained, "I'm not Tommen! My name's Dean, and I happen to play this dude called Tommen. There are some lovers of Tommen, and I love Tommen, but some people want him to grab a sword and kill everyone and have a happy ending. But this is Game of Thrones. I get where the fans are coming from, though, so it's good news for me."
