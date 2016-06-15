Missy Elliott Is Getting Some Major Industry Love

Whatever your plans are for July 11, cancel them. Missy Elliott takes priority.
Billboard reports that the rap legend will be the star of the show at next month's VH1 Hip Hop Honors: All Hail the Queens, which will also pay tribute to Queen Latifah. We're pretty sure the dress code will call for black plastic and leather, though silver or blue lipstick is optional.
Elliott has been on a hot streak since retuning to the stage for Katy Perry's 2015 Super Bowl halftime show. Since then, she's released "WTF (Where They From)" with Pharrell and landed a spot on the new Ghostbusters soundtrack with Fall Out Boy. She's also starring in the fall 2016 ad campaign for Marc Jacobs. Way to get your freak on, girl.
Elliott wrote that she was "humbled" by the VH1 accolades in an Instagram post.
"I am humbly grateful to be honored at the @vh1 hiphop honors this year with my other sisters I feel so blessed & thankful," she shared. "Through the ups & downs the grace of god and [your] support kept me going all these years."
Let the celebrations begin.
Billboard reports that the rap legend will be the star of the show at next month's VH1 Hip Hop Honors: All Hail the Queens, which will also pay tribute to Queen Latifah. We're pretty sure the dress code will call for black plastic and leather, though silver or blue lipstick is optional.
Elliott has been on a hot streak since retuning to the stage for Katy Perry's 2015 Super Bowl halftime show. Since then, she's released "WTF (Where They From)" with Pharrell and landed a spot on the new Ghostbusters soundtrack with Fall Out Boy. She's also starring in the fall 2016 ad campaign for Marc Jacobs. Way to get your freak on, girl.
Elliott wrote that she was "humbled" by the VH1 accolades in an Instagram post.
"I am humbly grateful to be honored at the @vh1 hiphop honors this year with my other sisters I feel so blessed & thankful," she shared. "Through the ups & downs the grace of god and [your] support kept me going all these years."
Let the celebrations begin.
Advertisement