Orange Is the New Black star Taylor Schilling says she isn't currently in a relationship, but described having a very specific type. The actress, famous for playing inmate Piper Chapman, told People she's looking for a "partner in crime."
"If I was in a relationship I was happy with, I'd love to talk about it," Schilling told the magazine. "But I don't like to date. It takes a lot for me to be into somebody. By default I'm a monogamist. I want a partner in crime."
Schilling said attention from the success of the Netflix series has caught her personal life a little off guard. "It's so weird," she said. "It's so out of thin air."
