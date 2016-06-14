Younger star Sutton Foster was apparently so excited to land a role in the four-part Gilmore Girls reboot Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life that she took a little souvenir from the set.
Foster's character performs in Stars Hollow the Musical, a show about the town where the series takes place. And, she told E! News, there was one prop she couldn't go home without.
"In the musical, I worked with [Broadway actor] Christian [Borle], and it's the story of Stars Hollow, and the only thing I took was a Stars Hollow the Musical T-shirt that I didn't even get because someone else was wearing it, and I was like, ‘Oh my god, can I have one of those?'" she said. "And I knew the wardrobe supervisor because I worked with her before, and so she got me the Stars Hollow musical T- shirt."
Given her background on Broadway, it's unsurprising (though still amusing) that she would geek out over a musical-themed shirt.
Though the details of her role have yet to come out, we know Foster will appear in two of the four episodes and she has scenes with Lorelai, Babette, Miss Patty, Sophie, and Taylor.
“The first time I walked into Stars Hollow was crazy. Beyond,” she told ET when she first started filming. It's nice to know we're not the only ones freaking out over the revival.
