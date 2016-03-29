Don’t worry, though, it’s about to get even weirder. After Charles gives his “here’s why you should come back to work” speech, it seems like he’s going to leave. Nope. He turns around and says something along the lines of, “Oh, and if that doesn’t convince you, there’s one more reason.” AND HE KISSES HER.



I know that we, the viewers, are expected to swoon at this. It’s so unexpected! The level-headed Charles is acting completely with his heart, finally demonstrating our dream that Liza and Charles would be such a great couple!



But please, let me show my age, cynicism, and practical side for a second. This kiss is not appropriate. Sure, at the time, Liza isn’t his employee, but Charles is asking her to come back and work for him again. If she does, are they just supposed to sweep this grand romantic gesture under the rug? Every time she sees Charles at the office, are they going to shoot covert glances at one another, yearning to be together? Are they going to to go HR and disclose their relationship? Does Charles really want it to get out to the public that the head of Empirical publishing is dating an assistant? I don’t say this with disdain of any sort; I just mean that objectively, it’s not the strongest message for an executive to send. It’s very retro in a way, sort of like Don and Megan Draper on Mad Men.



I know that in the Younger world of blue-sky television, true love is supposed to conquer all. But that’s not how it works in real life (sorry to blow that beautiful notion out of the water). As I watched this kiss, the show went over the tipping point of escapist fantasy. It turned from a TV show meant to see the world through rose-colored glasses to one that came crashing back into the harsh realities and practicalities of real life. Suddenly, the kiss wasn’t some beautiful moment.



It occurs while Liza is on the clock at her job, so that’s a little odd for her to be kissing a customer who then doesn’t appear to buy anything. Even in the realm of the show, how can this possibly work? If they were going to kiss, couldn’t it have happened independently of Charles begging Liza to come work for him again? Because now the power dynamics are all muddled together.



Plus, if Liza is now going to get closer to Charles in a personal relationship, that means he has to find out her big secret. He seems to be someone who values honesty above anything, and even though learning that Liza is actually 40, divorced, and has a daughter means that they have even more in common than Charles previously thought, I don’t think he’s going to like the fact that she’s been deceiving him this entire time.



And if you think disclosing to HR that you’re a CEO dating an assistant is going to be a process, just wait until you have to tell them that the assistant has been lying about her identity during her employ. Something tells me no one in this situation is going to be quite as forgiving, and that’s why this UNEXPECTED kiss (as TV Land promoted it in press releases and Younger trailers) just feels wrong on so many levels.