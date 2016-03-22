Sutton Foster Freaks Out About Gilmore Girls, Is All Of Us

“The first time I walked into Stars Hollow was crazy. Beyond,” that’s how self-proclaimed “big, super-nerd” Sutton Foster described her first Gilmore Girls experience to ET. The Gilmore Girls revival series is coming to Netflix, but frankly not soon enough.
Foster is a Sherman-Palladino veteran after her time on Bunheads, but her experience as a new Gilmore Girls character has clearly been a wild one. Then again, who wouldn’t freak out when cast as a member of the fast-talkingest cast since His Girl Friday?
Her reaction to filming a scene with Lauren Graham was about what we might expect.
“It was just surreal,” Foster says.
Other tidbits gleaned from the video: She will appear in two of the four 90-minute episodes. Her episodes are spring and fall, and expect to see her talking to more people than just Lorelai. She says that, besides a few surprises, she also has scenes with Babette, Miss Patty, Sophie, and Taylor.
Every piece of news about Gilmore Girls gets us more and more excited. We can’t wait to see how many events — and how many sentences — they can cram into a four episode season.
