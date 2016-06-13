Lil' Wayne Suffers Two Seizures, Private Plane Grounded Twice

Lil’ Wayne’s private plane landed twice in Omaha after the rapper and epileptic reportedly suffered two separate seizures.
Wayne was flying from Milwaukee to California when he suffered his first seizure of the day, TMZ reports. The plane landed in Omaha where paramedics rushed to the airstrip. But once on the ground, the rapper refused medical treatment. So his plane resumed its journey west. But minutes after it left, he suffered another seizure and had to return to ground in Omaha.
Now, he’s reportedly been taken to the hospital in an ambulance. His current status is unclear.
This isn’t the first time Wayne has suffered seizures. In October 2012, his plane made an emergency landing following a reported Wayne seizure. After that incident, his management said he was “being treated for a severe migraine and dehydration.” March 2013 saw the rapper hospitalized for multiple seizures, placed into a medically-induced coma, and released after an “unstable” week in the ICU.
"The bad news is, I'm an epileptic, so I'm prone to seizures," he told Los Angeles radio station Power106 in 2013. "This isn't my first, second, third, fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh seizure. I've had a bunch of seizures. Y'all just never heard about it."
Wayne reportedly stopped drinking lean — a popular drink involving codeine cough syrup, Sprite, and Jolly Ranchers and traditionally consumed out of two styrofoam cups — because it had bad interactions with his epilepsy that might have made him more seizure prone. The following video was reportedly captured in Milwaukee last night.
Wayne was flying from Milwaukee to California when he suffered his first seizure of the day, TMZ reports. The plane landed in Omaha where paramedics rushed to the airstrip. But once on the ground, the rapper refused medical treatment. So his plane resumed its journey west. But minutes after it left, he suffered another seizure and had to return to ground in Omaha.
Now, he’s reportedly been taken to the hospital in an ambulance. His current status is unclear.
This isn’t the first time Wayne has suffered seizures. In October 2012, his plane made an emergency landing following a reported Wayne seizure. After that incident, his management said he was “being treated for a severe migraine and dehydration.” March 2013 saw the rapper hospitalized for multiple seizures, placed into a medically-induced coma, and released after an “unstable” week in the ICU.
"The bad news is, I'm an epileptic, so I'm prone to seizures," he told Los Angeles radio station Power106 in 2013. "This isn't my first, second, third, fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh seizure. I've had a bunch of seizures. Y'all just never heard about it."
Wayne reportedly stopped drinking lean — a popular drink involving codeine cough syrup, Sprite, and Jolly Ranchers and traditionally consumed out of two styrofoam cups — because it had bad interactions with his epilepsy that might have made him more seizure prone. The following video was reportedly captured in Milwaukee last night.
THIS JUST IN: @liltunechi Had a seizure this morning leaving Milwaukee heading to California. This was him last night @618liveonwater after his concert at the UW Milwaukee Panther Arena. More videos to come. #fb #lilwayne #milwaukee #uwmpantherarena #thevmke #reggiebrown #smoothazbutta #v100 #v1007 #tmz #fox6 #seizure
Advertisement