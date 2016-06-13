Ruby Rose On Her Emotional Connection To Orlando Shooting

Woke up in tears to hear the news about Orlando. Devastated, heartbroken, sick. I played there last Friday and last night I performed after Pride in LA. From the Dj booth you see laughter, love, dancing freedom and beautiful people living their lives not harming anyone. It's one of the beautiful things to see from stage. This horrific tragedy has me on my knees at the mercy of a greater power to ask the simple question of "When will this end"... I'm praying for Orlando, I'm crying for Orlando and I am there with you in spirit sending my love and strength.

