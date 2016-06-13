Adele Breaks Down In Tears Dedicating Concert To Orlando Shooting Victims

Adele gave an emotional performance in Belgium last night. The singer dedicated her Antwerp show to everybody affected by the mass shooting that took place at a gay nightclub in Orlando, FL, early Sunday morning. "I would like to start tonight by dedicating this entire show to everybody in Orlando at Pulse nightclub last night,” she told the crowd after performing a couple of opening songs.
Adele said she was especially moved by the tragedy because she feels deeply connected to the community that was targeted. "The LGBTQIA community, they’re like my soul mates since I was really young," she explained. "So I’m really moved by it." The singer broke down in tears and looked away for a couple of moments. "I don’t know why I’m crying already," she said, "because most of this tonight is pretty miserable because my songs are fucking miserable." Watch the dedication in full, captured by a fan on video, below.
