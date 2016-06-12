Adele Is Ticked About Accusation That She Isn't Singing On Her Records

Adele is such a charmer. She is also not one to sit back and take idle criticism. She's at her most entertaining in an audio clip from a concert earlier this week, where she hit right back at one such critic.
David Bowie's producer, Tony Visconti, had told the Daily Star: "You turn the radio on and it’s fluff, you are listening to 90% computerized voices. We know Adele has a great voice, but it’s even questionable if that is actually her voice or how much has been manipulated. We don’t know."
Well, you might know if you were one of the lucky folk who scored tickets to see the singer live, wouldn't you? You'd also get to see firsthand just how candid she can be.
"Some d---head tried to say that my voice was not me on record," she said in a shaky audience video posted on Thursday. "Dude, suck my d---."
