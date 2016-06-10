Freeform released the poster for the newest season of Pretty Little Liars this week and a Photoshop fail left one character curiously legless.
In the poster, only Sasha Pieterse's right leg is visible. She plays Alison DiLaurentis on the show.
Commenters on Instagram have noticed Pieterse's missing limb and have workshopped possible theories. "First, her visible foot wouldn't be at that angle if her other leg was propped on the wall," commented daikonradishandcaroline. "Second, her dress' hemline would be higher on that side due to her knee pointing out and her foot lifting the hem in the back. Third, look at her upper body, it doesn't even line up properly with the angle her visible leg is at. It's not like, a big deal or anything. Just another funny photoshop fail."
Even with the photo-editing gaffe, the PLL ladies look primed for what could be their dramatic final season.
