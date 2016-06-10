Moms Of America Reached Peak Mom With Nick Jonas Today

There are three things we know to be true about our moms. One: They are great. Two: Their texts really do belong in some sort of art exhibit or historical museum installation. And three: They have a hard time thinking of you as an adult, and like to bring up the things you used to love as a kid. Just take the nation-wide reaction from mothers when Nick Jonas performed on the Today show this morning.
Technically it was Jonas who took the stage this morning in a live performance at Rockefeller Plaza. But it was the moms watching at home who stole the spotlight. Just look at the great lengths many moms went to to make sure their kids saw Nick Jonas on the TV.
Like this person's mom, who made sure her daughter saw Jonas before she went to work.
My mom woke me up early before she went to work so I wouldn't miss nick Jonas performing.— Cat (@chelseaauriel) June 10, 2016
And these moms who know slumber is less important than a chance to watch Nick Jonas on TV.
My mom woke me up to watch Nick Jonas on the @TODAYshow, I feel 10 years old again— sarita (@yotrisarahtops) June 10, 2016
my mom woke me up just to go watch nick jonas on the news w her— geebs☀️ (@__gblanchette) June 10, 2016
And this mom who not only texted like a really cool mom, but knows that Jonas is always going to be her daughter's fictional husband.
Mom texted me & said my husband was on the news, turn it on and it's @nickjonas she knows what's up. 💁🏼💜— Brittany Schumm (@BrittanySchumm) June 10, 2016
Oh, and that woman who's not technically your mom, however, she knows that you mean a lot to her daughter, and she's come to think of you as an adopted daughter. Sometimes you even call her mom jokingly, though sometimes you mean it because her snacks are always better than the ones at your house.
When you couldnt be in new york but your bestfriends mom was and got these photos for you😭💕 @nickjonas BLESS YOU pic.twitter.com/rSHLqA7yhs— becca caldas♍️ (@beccabitch1106) June 10, 2016
And this mom who allowed her daughter to have so much Nick Jonas paraphernalia in her home that she assumed they were real-life friends.
My mom just asked "isn't that your friend on the TV?" 😂😂😂.....mom. It's @nickjonas - no way in hell am I just friends with him. I wish 😱😍— Jen §hmayel (@JenJen_220) June 10, 2016
Thanks, moms of America. You really outdid yourselves today.
