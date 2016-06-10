Megan Fox Shades Will Arnett’s Taste In Young Girlfriends

Despite the reviews, Will Arnett's character in Flaked really did come to life, according to Megan Fox. Primarily on the dating front.
The 46-year-old actor, and ex-husband of Amy Poehler, has been hitting the dating scene since he divorced Poehler in 2014, and Fox has been around to observe, and ruthlessly judge, his taste in girlfriends.
While on Conan, Fox shared a story from the set of the first Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie, in which she co-stars in with Arnett. She warned it would be potentially embarrassing to him, saying "I have this story that I tell about him sometimes that he doesn't appreciate."
Regardless of the repurcussions, she shared the story.
"During the first Turtles he was sort of dating a lot, and he would bring them to set and they were progressively getting younger and younger as the weeks went on, and it got to the point where I was like, 'Buddy, I'm worried. Should I talk to craft service and make sure they have Lunchables for your girlfriend?' There's no food here with cartoon characters on it!"
Note to all future co-stars of Fox: The girl is not afraid to throw some major shade for a good laugh.
Watch the clip below.
