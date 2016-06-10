Mermaid Fitness Class Lets You Find Your Inner Ariel

The hottest new workout is also a Disney reference. San Diego’s ritzy Hotel del Coronado will now offer Mermaid Fitness. It may sound silly or kitschy, but it’s super high intensity and works out your entire body.
Have you seen mermaids? They have amazing core strength.
Hotel fitness instructor Veronica Rohan came up with the practice when she noticed that guests were snapping up the tails, which range from $120-150.
“It’s circuit training mixed with an ab workout on the side of the pool,” she tells Well and Good. “You’ll swim laps to get your heart rate up, and I also included standing stationary movements, like squats and arm exercises with a beach ball.”
The classes are 45 minutes, only for adults, and take place in the shallow end of the pool. So you don’t have to suffer the indignity of drowning while wearing a mermaid tail. That would sting. Also you would be drowning, which is a major drag. The hotel will offer the classes, which cost $10-20, or free with the purchase of a tail, every Friday this summer.
Time to go to San Diego and get your merperson on.
Have you seen mermaids? They have amazing core strength.
Hotel fitness instructor Veronica Rohan came up with the practice when she noticed that guests were snapping up the tails, which range from $120-150.
“It’s circuit training mixed with an ab workout on the side of the pool,” she tells Well and Good. “You’ll swim laps to get your heart rate up, and I also included standing stationary movements, like squats and arm exercises with a beach ball.”
The classes are 45 minutes, only for adults, and take place in the shallow end of the pool. So you don’t have to suffer the indignity of drowning while wearing a mermaid tail. That would sting. Also you would be drowning, which is a major drag. The hotel will offer the classes, which cost $10-20, or free with the purchase of a tail, every Friday this summer.
Time to go to San Diego and get your merperson on.
Advertisement