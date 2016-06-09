The Harry Potter stars used Pottermore to be sorted into the Hogwarts houses that matched their personalities, and the results were pretty surprising.



In honor of the upcoming release of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child (due this July), J.K. Rowling's HP fan site sorted some of the series' stars into the witchcraft school's four houses. Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley), Matthew Lewis (Neville Longbottom), Bonnie Wright (Ginny Weasley), and Evanna Lynch (Luna Lovegood) were tested to see which houses they would be in if they attended the school in real life.



The shocker? Though three of the characters played proud members of the Gryffindor house onscreen, only two would make the cut themselves. It turns out Wright and Lynch were the would-be pupils truly worthy of the Gryffindor crest. Wright ought to be familiar with Gryffindor from playing Ginny, while Lynch's character Luna was in Ravenclaw.



Pottermore's Sorting Hat checked Grint and Lewis, however, knocking them both into Hufflepuff. The two male leads seemed a little deflated by their results. Hufflepuff's fine, of course, but nothing tops the fierce ladies landing spots in Hogwarts' most fearsome house.

