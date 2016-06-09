The Starbucks Drink We Never Knew Existed

If the recent introduction of nitro cold brew wasn’t enough to shake up your summer Starbucks order, we've got something else for you. We recently found out about the Starbucks Doubleshot on Ice, and it's available at participating locations across the country all summer. Also, it's apparently been on the menu for years, and we never knew about it! This is Starbucks' only shaken espresso drink, and it’s got us asking, Where have you been all our lives?
Picture this: ice-cold, rich espresso, with a touch of creamy sweetness. Now picture yourself sipping on it while enjoying a gloriously sunny summer day outside. Doesn’t get much better than that, right? Of course, more realistically, you’ll probably be sipping your Doubleshot while dodging traffic on a scorching morning. But the beverage just might transport you to your summertime happy place — and if nothing else, it will certainly perk you up.
The Doubleshot on Ice is made by pouring shots of Starbuck’s espresso over ice and adding a hint of sweetening syrup. Then, the barista hand-shakes the mixture and tops it off with your choice of milk. Plus there's always the option to customize it with flavored syrups or choose an unsweetened version. So go ahead: Shake things up.
