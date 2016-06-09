This Florida Mom Saved Her Teenage Daughter From Being Kidnapped

A Florida mom saved her daughter from being kidnapped by fighting back. And it was all caught on tape.
According to People, 30-year-old Craig Bonello attempted to abduct a 13-year-old girl from a Dollar General Store just before noon on Tuesday.
In the video, posted to the Citrus County Sheriff's Office's Facebook page, Bonello is seen stretching and wandering around the aisles. He disappears from view only to reappear dragging the young girl behind him.
The girl's mother is seen chasing Bonello and once they get to the register, she appears to jump on the girl, entering into a "tug-of-war" with him, before he runs out the door.
In a statement from the Citrus County Sheriff's Office, Bonello reportedly fled the scene just as off duty Deputy Jonathan Behnen was getting out of his patrol car to enter the store.
Behnen was informed by the manager that Bonello had tried to kidnap a young girl and the deputy sprang into motion, pulling his patrol car out in front of Bonello's so he could not leave the premises.
“In my ten years on the road I have never seen anything like this,” Sgt. Craig Callahan, who later arrived on the scene, said in a statement. “He truly intended to abduct this child right in front of everyone in the store.”
Citrus County Sheriff Jeff Dawsy praised the mom for bolting into action to protect her daughter, saying, "Mom was on it. He was getting his butt kicked by Mom. That was one of the refreshing things you saw in that video."
The mother and her daughter, whose names have were not released, were reportedly unhurt in the incident.
Bonello was taken into custody and will be charged with one count of kidnapping and one count of child abuse.
In 2009, Bonello was charged with aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer. He's also been charged with several misdemeanors including trespassing in February.
John Spivey, chief assistant public defender for the 5th Judicial District, told NBC News that Bonello has a history of mental health issues that began when he was in the Air Force, around the age of 18. His "psychiatric issues" reportedly led to a discharge.
In an interview with NBC News, Bonello's uncle echoed Spivey's statement, saying his nephew needs help.
"It's just sad that this has happened, because this is not the kid that grew up with my kids," Tony Bonello said. "He needs to talk to some psychiatrists and find out what the issue is."
