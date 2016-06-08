Martha Stewart doesn't need to watch Orange Is The New Black because the 74-year-old mogul has her own stories from prison.
On an episode of Netflix's Chelsea, Stewart told Chelsea Handler that the women incarcerated on the show have nothing on the friends she made when she served time herself. "It's not as good as the real thing," Stewart told Handler. "When you live through something like Orange Is the New Black, the real characters are better."
In case you forgot about those iconic "Free Martha Stewart" t-shirts, in 2004 the author and DIY guru was found guilty of lying to federal investigators about a stock sale. The following year Stewart served five months in a prison facility in West Virginia.
Stewart has treated her jail stint with seriousness in the years since, but was candid with Handler about life behind bars. A big change? Her media diet: "In prison it was BET television at all times. I had to get up really early to watch the news," Stewart said.
Watch the Chelsea clip below:
