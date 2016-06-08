Lady Gaga Posts Presidential Pick, Monsters Revolt

Lady Gaga didn’t wait long to let everyone know where her political allegiances lay. The singer posted an Instagram endorsement of Hillary Clinton, the presumptive Democratic nominee.
“Nothing can keep a strong woman down,” Gaga captioned her picture. “VOTE for the first female US president in history. Shake it up America, this country needs a little rock n' roll.”
The responses on her Instagram are, um, slightly slanted towards Clinton’s still-running primary opponent. Though disappointing, they’re not exactly shocking. Sanders polls exceptionally well among young people, and Gaga’s supporters are primarily young people. Still, it’s a weird sight.
“As a feminist, and a liberal, I'm disappointed,” one user wrote. “$hillary is a shrew of a woman.”
“Sorry Lady the Bern is strong over here too,” another wrote. “I am a feminist and I can look at her equally as a person and see [s]he is not the one. War mongers who supports mass incarceration and fracking. Sorry I can't get behind her.”
“I'm a feminist & I'd love to finally have a female president but gender doesn't matter whoever would be the most suitable president is what we should primarily focus on,” another wrote.
Clinton herself released a little media earlier today in anticipation of her victory speech in New Jersey.
