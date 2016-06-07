The return of Gilmore Girls will be here before we know it.
The details are slowly unraveling, as not even the actors and staff members on the show are able to keep their lips, or social media accounts, sealed.
In late May, Netflix released the first look at the opening credits of the show and revealed the new title of the four-part series. It's called Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life. Because it takes place over the course of a year. Get it? It also features a steaming-hot cup of coffee, naturally.
Now, we have an image of everyone's favorite chef, Sookie St. James, shared by Brenda Maben. In the photo, Melissa McCarthy, who plays St. James, is smizing at the camera while wearing her signature bandana headband.
Sandwiched in between Maben and McCarthy in the selfie is another familiar face — Yanic Truesdale as Michel Gerard.
Maben was the costume supervisor for the show during the first few seasons and is back to work her fashion magic on the Netflix revival.
Maben also shared a photo of another returning cast member, Matt Czuchry, who is reprising his role as Rory's ex-boyfriend, Logan Huntzberger.
No official premiere date has been released yet.
