Rory and Logan have reunited! Well, technically, Matt Czuchry and Alexis Bledel have reunited, but the photo of the pair from the Gilmore Girls set means their characters must be getting reacquainted in the reboot.
Tanc Sade (a.k.a. Gilmore Girls' Finn, who's back for the reboot) posed for a photo with Czuchry and Bledel and posted it on his Facebook page, captioning it, "Chillin' with #Rory & #Logan. Will they? Won't they? Hmmm." So the question of which guy (if any) Rory ends up with is very much up in the air. Logan could be appearing in the new episodes as Rory's happily married platonic friend. Or the still hung up ex who shows up to the poetry reading her fiancé, Jess, is having. He might be the editor she pitches an essay about teaching-in-the-same-prep-school-she-grew-up-in to. But one this is 100% certain — come next year, Logan Huntzberger will be coming back to your TV.
