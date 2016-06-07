Today would've been Prince's 58th birthday, and your first instinct may be to celebrate by putting on Purple Rain. But in fact, you needn't just to listen to Prince's albums to hear the fruits of his labor. In addition to being a recording artist, he was also an accomplished songwriter who created hits we've been hearing on the radio for decades.
So, we hereby present to you, "Songs We Didn't Know Were Written By Prince." They range from the '80s up through to the 2000s and span a variety of genres, including hip-hop and pop rock.
Some of the songs were also recorded by Prince himself at different times. Sinéad O'Connor's 1990 hit "Nothing Compares to You" was released by Prince in 1993. Prince also released "How Come U Don't Call Me Anymore" in 1996 before Alicia Keys dropped "How Come You Don't Call Me" in 2001.
And here's one you probably wouldn't have guessed: The Bangles' iconic '80s single "Manic Monday" was also written by Prince.
The late pop star may no longer be with us, but his music is all around us — more than we even realize.
