Oahu’s Haiku Stairs are known to provide one of the most beautiful views in Hawaii — and one of the most dangerous.
The "Stairway to Heaven" hiking trail is owned by the City and County of Honolulu and reserved for use by the Board of Water Supply — and for good reason. The trail closed in 1987 because people frequently fell and injured themselves on the stairs.
That hasn't stopped someone from installing a swing on one of the trail's ridges in the Koolau Mountains. Oh, and it's held up by two rusty poles. The swing has been spotted by several Instagram users, and just looking at it will make you feel like you're falling to your death.
Local resident Ken Rose told KHON2 he's seen a surge of visitors to the mountain over the past few days, and this could very well explain why. Because apparently, people are crazy.
If you enjoy subjecting yourself to life-threatening situations, you'll have to get there within the next few weeks, since the Board of Water Supply is planning to take it down. Don't worry, though — according to KHON2, there are others like it. But if it's the thrill of a near-death experience that you're after, nothing will do it quite like this one.
