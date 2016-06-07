Driving past a stray animal on your way to work can make you feel hopeless. You want to find them a safe place to go, but you don't always know how. That's where the new app Save a Stray comes in.
When you come across an animal outside that doesn't seem like it belongs there, the app lets you look up directions and contact information for nearby shelters you can take them to, creator Eleanor Weigert explains. You can also view tips from the Humane Society on how to capture the animal and get it on its way to safety.
"I have always felt bad about stray animals that I see around and just thought, 'how can I think of something that might tip someone from not doing something to actually taking action?'" Weigert said.
The process of rescuing a stray animal is not always straightforward. The app's tips guide you through preventing animals from running into traffic, taking them into your home safely if you decide to do so, and keeping your car equipped to help any animals you might find along the road.
While the process involves a lot of complicated decisions, Save a Stray advises you to do what you'd want someone to do with your own pet: get it to safety and help the owner find it.
"The idea is meant to encourage you to take action," Weigert said. "And I hope it helps people do that by making it easier."
