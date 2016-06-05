For her daughter's fifth birthday, Pink got her Matt Damon. It's safe to say he's never looked more delicious.
As Pink showed on Instagram, she bought her little girl Willow a cake with a tiny Damon on it.
"Matt Damon made it after all!” Pink wrote in the caption of the photo that has the actor, dressed as his character Mark Watney in The Martian, sitting atop a chocolate-y version of Mars.
While this cake may seem a bit strange for a 5-year-old girl, Pink has been very open about her daughter's love for Damon and his most recent movie.
"Her favorite movie is The Martian with Matt Damon," Pink said recently on an Australian radio show. "It's good. She loves it. I love it. I thought it was great, but I don't love it the way she loves it."
Willow loves it so much that she even made The Martian the theme of her birthday party. "She asked me if Matt Damon can come to the party," Pink said. "I think she has a crush."
While we cannot confirm Willow's crush, one thing that is definitely clear from all of this is that Pink loves her daughter.
The singer shared a sweet birthday message to her little girl alongside a photo of the two of them playing matching violins. "Happy birthday baby girl," she wrote. "I carry your heart with me."
All that's left to say is, "Aww."
