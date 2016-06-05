For her daughter's fifth birthday, Pink got her Matt Damon. It's safe to say he's never looked more delicious.



As Pink showed on Instagram, she bought her little girl Willow a cake with a tiny Damon on it.



"Matt Damon made it after all!” Pink wrote in the caption of the photo that has the actor, dressed as his character Mark Watney in The Martian, sitting atop a chocolate-y version of Mars.