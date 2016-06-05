It was princess day at dance and one little girl came as a hot dog I have never admired someone more pic.twitter.com/iro5mL2Bvc— Grayson Lamontagne (@graysonl3) May 9, 2016
Princess costumes are fun, if that's your thing. But one girl caught our eye by finding a way to be princess-cute and subvert gender stereotypes at the same time. When her dance class declared it "Princess Day" back in May, she left Elsa at home and came dressed as a hot dog. The image of #hotdogprincess was captured on Twitter and she's since become an icon of nonconformists everywhere.
No parent is ready to learn that their daughter is trending... #hotdogprincess Best part is it was all her idea! pic.twitter.com/YBmUkRoj4y— Brandon E Turner (@turnerbrandon) June 2, 2016
"Best part is it was all her idea!" the girl's dad, Brandon Turner, shared on Twitter after her photo had gone viral. He also clarified that she's never watched Adventure Time, so this is not an homage to the cartoon character of the same name and, uh, body type.
Later, at a dance recital, she was asked onstage about her unconventional choice:
Why did you want to be a hotdog? Because its my favorite costume. Are you a ketchup or mustard fan? Ketchup. Mostly. https://t.co/FpA57UDCbt— Brandon E Turner (@turnerbrandon) June 4, 2016
Score one for Team Ketchup!
