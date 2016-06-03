Remember when Kanye asked us to pray that he gets out of debt? The self-proclaimed Louis Vuitton don's bills are paid, and, ahem, (cruel) winter is coming. On Friday morning, Ye debuted a new track from Cruel Winter, the GOOD Music album no one thought would ever materialize.
"Champions (Round & Round)" is a return to a style we haven't heard Kanye spit in a while. The production is lavish and loud, and he sounds more Watch the Throne or Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy on this track than he ever did on The Life of Pablo. But TLOP's prayers paid off in blessings and bills: Ye is back on top and he's ready to celebrate. "I done lost and made money. Now I'm makin' somethin' they can't take from me," he shouts on the track.
The song features everyone in the family: Big Sean, Gucci Mane, Desiigner, Quavo, Travis Scott, Yo Gotti, and 2 Chainz are have verses. "Champions" reminds us that Chance the Rapper isn't the only Chicago rapper to know a thing or two about blessings: Only West could coax rhymes like these out of this monster crew. Gucci Mane has been out of prison for a week and he's featured. 2 Chainz is 38 years old, still repping his Tity Boi moniker, and he's featured. Scott tweeted that the track's beat was one he discarded three years ago, until Ye wanted to revisit it. West is so generous.
"Champions" might not be the pop hit of the summer, but it's an anthem for people who are plagued by 100 texts (apparently, this is a thing Sean has to deal with) and $53 million in debt (Ye). TLOP was an album that oscillated between the secular and the sexual; "Champions" is about deserving all of life's luxuries..and letting out a snarl before snatching a few more.
Hallelujah! Yeezus traded his pulpit for his Yeezys and is taking a victory lap with this track. Listen, below:
"Champions (Round & Round)" is a return to a style we haven't heard Kanye spit in a while. The production is lavish and loud, and he sounds more Watch the Throne or Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy on this track than he ever did on The Life of Pablo. But TLOP's prayers paid off in blessings and bills: Ye is back on top and he's ready to celebrate. "I done lost and made money. Now I'm makin' somethin' they can't take from me," he shouts on the track.
The song features everyone in the family: Big Sean, Gucci Mane, Desiigner, Quavo, Travis Scott, Yo Gotti, and 2 Chainz are have verses. "Champions" reminds us that Chance the Rapper isn't the only Chicago rapper to know a thing or two about blessings: Only West could coax rhymes like these out of this monster crew. Gucci Mane has been out of prison for a week and he's featured. 2 Chainz is 38 years old, still repping his Tity Boi moniker, and he's featured. Scott tweeted that the track's beat was one he discarded three years ago, until Ye wanted to revisit it. West is so generous.
"Champions" might not be the pop hit of the summer, but it's an anthem for people who are plagued by 100 texts (apparently, this is a thing Sean has to deal with) and $53 million in debt (Ye). TLOP was an album that oscillated between the secular and the sexual; "Champions" is about deserving all of life's luxuries..and letting out a snarl before snatching a few more.
Hallelujah! Yeezus traded his pulpit for his Yeezys and is taking a victory lap with this track. Listen, below:
Advertisement