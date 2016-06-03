Gilmore Girls: A Year In The Life is already on Netflix.
No, we're not kidding you — we would never lie to you about any Gilmore-related news. And no, Netflix hasn't officially revealed the premiere date for the Gilmore Girls revival — it's still "coming soon."
But to make sure you won't miss the exact moment the show hits Netflix, the streaming service is letting you add the show to your current queue right now.
As Hello Giggles pointed out, the landing page for the show — complete with the appropriately coffee-filled poster advertising the revival — is just a quick search away. All you have to do is type "Gilmore Girls" into the search bar and the beautifully serene promo art for A Year In The Life shows up.
Even better, once you add the show to your list, it's sure to appear in your queue the minute it's live.
For those hoping the page would give something, anything, away about these upcoming four episodes, you're fresh out of luck. All it says is, "Three generations of Gilmore women grapple with change and the complicated bonds of family during one year in Stars Hollow."
That completely spoiler-free synopsis is enough to leave you saying, "Oy, with the poodles already."
But for those who have added the show to their queue and still need more, we've got all the Gilmore revival news for you, right here.
