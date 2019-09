Jessica Alba On What It's Like To Be A Sex Symbol When You're A Virgin

Jessica Alba first posed for Maxim magazine when she was just 19 years old. She had already been in a number of films and television series, and was quickly being deemed a sex symbol. It's a problematic term — one the actress wasn't comfortable with at all.Alba opened up about why the photo shoot was so awkward in her July cover story for InStyle . The actress and Honest Company founder told the magazine that her sexuality made her "very uncomfortable." One reason she was no uneasy posing provocatively? She was still a virgin.“I remember my first Maxim shoot, they were telling me to pose a certain way, and I was like, ‘Agh!'" she said. "I’m 19. I’m a virgin. I don’t even know how to do that.’ It was so awkward.”“I sort of went through a life crisis,” she continued. “I was like, ‘This isn’t what I set out to be. I’m so much more than this, but I don’t know how not to be a sex symbol.”The 35-year-old has certainly expanded her reach since, founding her own billion-dollar beauty, health, and lifestyle brand, The Honest Company.Talk about beauty and brains.