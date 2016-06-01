Ellen Pompeo has signed on for the 13th season of Grey's Anatomy, her representative told Deadline. The news isn't surprising. What would the show be without Meredith Grey? What's more shocking is how much she makes off the ABC drama. According to Deadline, she earns over $300,000 per episode. That's over $7 million per season.
Pompeo is the show's sole lead now that Patrick Dempsey has left. She's also the first original cast member to sign on for the next season. Sara Ramirez, the actress behind Dr. Callie Torres, will be leaving and Justin Chambers is planning to continue the role of Dr. Alex Karev. Chandra Wilson, James Pickens Jr., and Kevin McKidd haven't said anything yet, but are expected to come back, Deadline reported.
Pompeo has earned a SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series and a Golden Globe nomination for her role. Clearly, the show's creators are also pleased with her work.
