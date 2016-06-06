Too Many TV Deaths Aren't A Problem, But THIS Is

And shows that feature the kind of forces that can make beating death possible aren't the only ones calling actors who were killed off to make reappearances. Grey's Anatomy's previously deceased Denny haunts Izzie for half a season, years after his initial demise. Characters are dragged back through dream sequences (this year's The Good Wife finale) and alternate realities (another Grey's resurrection — Meredith's mom, back from the dead in a bizzaro-world version of the hospital). Though brief back-from-the-dead moments are often implemented to bring characters — and to some extent, the audience — some kind of closure, they often just feel forced and cheap. Like The 100 fan favorite Lexi sharing a final kiss with her girlfriend in a kind of virtual-reality universe, episodes after her death.



Each time a character returns after the show's characters (and fans) have mourned him or her, it mutes the impact of TV deaths in general. Sure, finale fatalities are sad on the surface, but they can't pack the same punch when you're already turning to an actor's Twitter feed to look for clues that he'll be back next season.