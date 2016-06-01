Your First Look At Kelly Rowland's New Girl Band

A Destiny's Child reunion may not be happening any time soon, but those suffering from '90s music nostalgia can take comfort in the fact that former member Kelly Rowland has assembled a new band to follow in the footsteps of her own. The group has just released its first promo photo featuring the five members: Shyann Roberts, Kristal Lyndriette, Brienna DeVlugt, Ashly Williams, and Gabrielle Carreiro.
Kelly Rowland's group that will be competing against Fith Harmony on the same label, released their 1st promo pic. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/dz3N76OdyR— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 1, 2016
Rowland assembled the as-yet-unnamed group on her BET reality show Chasing Destiny. Her goal was to create the next Destiny's Child, and sure enough, all that denim is giving us serious flashbacks to the group's heyday. The ladies of Chasing Destiny have already signed with Epic Records. You might've heard their cover of "Hotline Bling."
On Chicago’s You & Me This Morning last month, Rowland revealed that the group also has some new music in the works. “These ladies are very talented and they’re very, very ambitious and excited, and I’m ready for the world to hear them,” she said.
Destiny's Child is a tough act to follow, but it should be fun to see how the new band resembles the iconic group and where it departs.
