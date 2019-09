If Friends taught us anything, it's that "taking a break" isn't simple — and it doesn't mean the same thing to everyone. It could just as easily mean putting a relationship completely on hold or just spending some time apart (while remaining monogamous and committed).And there are countless reasons why a couple might take a break in the first place. Maybe they want to revitalize their relationship, or try being on their own, or maybe they aren't sure about their feelings anymore.Like we said, taking a break can be tricky. And it's only natural that these breaksmight lead to mixed feelings on either side of the relationship. As one person posted to secret-sharing app Whisper about her relationship break: "I don't know whether I want to cry or scream, 'Thank Jesus.'" Another wrote: "I'm trying to be cool, but I'm secretly heartbroken."As difficult as it may be, taking a break will hopefully help the couple figure out what they need to do next — and what might be best for the relationship. Our unprofessional advice? Ask your partner what a "break" means for you two before deciding to take one yourselves.Below, we've rounded up 21 stories, via Whisper, about the many realities of "taking a break."