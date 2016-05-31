Kit Harington Has A Funny Idea About What Sexism Is

Kit Harington doesn't want to be loved just for his looks. The Game of Thrones star works hard at his craft. He gets beat up a lot in those battle scenes. He probably has to practice those mournful looks in the mirror often. And let's not forget the tough job of getting bathed by Melisandre. Facetiousness aside, we get it — he's an actor, not just a pretty face.
"I like to think of myself as more than a head of hair or a set of looks. It’s demeaning," he told the U.K.'s Sunday Times Magazine. "Yes, in some ways you could argue I’ve been employed for a look I have. But there’s a sexism that happens towards men. There’s definitely a sexism in our industry that happens towards women, and there is towards men as well. ... At some points during photo shoots when I’m asked to strip down, I felt that. If I felt I was being employed just for my looks, I’d stop acting."
Far be it from us to say it doesn't suck for your effort to be ignored in favor of something you were just born with. At the same time, sexism is when you're discriminated against for your gender — i.e., you don't get this awesome, multi-dimensional role; or you get it and you're paid less than your colleagues of the opposite sex. Being objectified is not the same thing.
Advertisement