What was it like for Kit Harington to film the Game of Thrones scene wherein Melisandre attempts — and ultimately succeeds — in bringing Jon Snow back from the dead? Well, "like a teenage boy's wet dream" was not the answer we would have predicted, but there you go.
If you'll remember, Melisandre (Carice van Houten) delicately washes Jon Snow's wounds. Harington told Entertainment Weekly that, for him, it was “very weird, like a teenage boy’s wet dream — you’re laying there naked and Carice van Houten is washing you.” (So is that what this was about, Kit?)
Van Houten, meanwhile, described the process as grueling. To get it right, she said the Thrones crew shot the scene from a number of different angles. She added: "I think I washed his body 50 times." But it wasn't all bad, considering, you know, Harington was lying there nearly naked.
"There would be a lot of people who would be very jealous, including my mother and sister," she said. "I was joking about that with him — ‘if only my mother could see this’ — and he loved that."
If you'll remember, Melisandre (Carice van Houten) delicately washes Jon Snow's wounds. Harington told Entertainment Weekly that, for him, it was “very weird, like a teenage boy’s wet dream — you’re laying there naked and Carice van Houten is washing you.” (So is that what this was about, Kit?)
Van Houten, meanwhile, described the process as grueling. To get it right, she said the Thrones crew shot the scene from a number of different angles. She added: "I think I washed his body 50 times." But it wasn't all bad, considering, you know, Harington was lying there nearly naked.
"There would be a lot of people who would be very jealous, including my mother and sister," she said. "I was joking about that with him — ‘if only my mother could see this’ — and he loved that."
Advertisement