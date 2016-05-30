Go Inside Beyoncé & Jay Z's New Orleans Home

Beyoncé and Jay-Z know how to do New Orleans right.
The couple's Big Easy palace is anything but a lemon. It boasts seven bedrooms, vaulted ceilings, and the city's largest rooftop garden, The Atlanta Daily World reports.
But this stunner might not be their first New Orleans address. In 2015, the New Orleans Times-Picayune speculated the couple may have purchased a gorgeous Garden District mansion. This new home adds to Beyoncé and Jay-Z's impressive real estate portfolio. The power couple have also snapped up luxe spots in New York, Los Angeles, Hawaii, and the Hamptons.
Beyoncé's sister Solange also calls New Orleans her part-time home. The family lit up the internet with photos of Solange's trendsetting NOLA wedding in 2014. If you didn't get enough of an eyeful then, click on for a private tour of their amazing home!