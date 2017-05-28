This Is The Most Miserable Airport In America

There are two kinds of traveling New Yorkers: Those who swear by JFK and LaGuardia loyalists. Meanwhile, nearby Newark Liberty International Airport is just the worst, Travel + Leisure reports.
An annual U.S. airport ratings report released by MilesCards.com rated the New Jersey stopover as the most miserable in the country.
The travel credit card comparison site sized up airports' delays along with takeoff and taxiing wait times. Newark bottomed out, while San Jose and Portland's hubs flew above the competition. Newark International already crashed and burned in a previous Travel + Leisure worst airport citation for “miserable check-in and security lines.”
When it comes to beleaguered jet setters, misery doesn't love company.
If you're looking to get into or out of the Big Apple this summer, the MilesCards.com report is a downer. LaGuardia and JFK tied with Chicago's O'Hare airport for the second most miserable airports. In 2015, Fortune reported JFK was the nation's least on-time airport year-round.
Road trip, anyone?
