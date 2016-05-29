Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian are ruling the Las Vegas Strip this Memorial Day weekend. The two were spotted at the at Sky Beach Club at the Tropicana Hotel for a pool party that they were hosting. Chyna told Entertainment Tonight that she and her fiancé are "taking things slow,” which, given how news of the their upcoming nuptials was such a moment, might not be a bad idea. In an interview with ET, Kardashian revealed that his top priority at the moment is “just chilling and making sure she’s straight."
Our girl Chyna showed off her baby bump in a white body-con dress. According to E! News, Chyna kicked off her shoes off and ordered “onion rings, fries, chicken fingers, and sliders” because she is living her best life right now. Pretty sure that order qualifies her for dream-girl status around here.
Meanwhile, Chyna’s ex-boyfriend and baby daddy, Tyga, performed at the nearby Rain Nightclub at the Palms Casino Resort, proving that despite being recently broken up with Kylie Jenner, he's is still very much locked in the Kardashian orbit. That’s not totally awkward, right?
