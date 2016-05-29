Meet The Actress Who Almost Played Sansa Stark

Ever go on a job interview and feel like you totally nailed it? Maybe you get called back to meet with the "big boss" and you know it's down to you and maybe one other person? And then, you don't get the gig.
Izzy Meikle-Small knows that feeling well. She was one of two actresses vying for the role of Sansa Stark on HBO's blockbuster series, Game of Thrones. And as fans know, the role is played by Sophie Turner, who is also starring as Jean Grey in X-Men: Apocalypse.
Fortunately, Meikle-Small is totally okay with not being Sansa Stark.
“I got to the final two to play Lady Sansa Sark,” she told the Huffington Post. “I was a bit sad, because the show’s massive, but I’m not that unhappy, because they all show a lot of flesh, don’t they? I don’t think my parents would be happy.”
Looking at her photo, it's safe to say the show's producers had a very specific look in mind for the actress playing Sansa. She and Turner could be sisters.
Meikle-Small is still acting and, based on this photo of her on set, having a blast.
@Izzy_Meikle @JohnHannah 's Coco was the main attraction on set today! The cutest doggie ever. 😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/LeMTuKdDGT— Julian Kostov (@juliankostov) December 15, 2015
She's also studying at Kings College in London and her university struggles are all of ours.
Uni coursework is ruining my life, what even is footnoting and why is it necessary please— Izzy Meikle-Small (@Izzy_Meikle) May 2, 2016
