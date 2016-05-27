Dakota Fanning was born in 1994, but just in case you needed further proof that she's a total '90s kid, she unearthed a photo that will leave you more than convinced.



In honor of Throwback Thursday, Fanning posted a soccer photo from her childhood on Instagram and boy, was it a doozy.



Not only is Fanning posed in front of a fake soccer field scene holding a ball as big as her head, but she's wearing high pigtails that make her look like a mini-Baby Spice.



Fitting really, since if you look closely at her jersey, you'll realize her team's name was, in fact, the Spice Girls. Holy '90s!



Fanning confirmed as much in the photo's perfect caption: "Yes, the name of the team was the Spice Girls. I'm a 90s baby."



Even if the Spice Girls would agree that team name may be too much, being born and raised in the '90s is nothing to be ashamed of Dakota.

