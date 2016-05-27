Margot Robbie Takes A Bath, Pokes Fun At Herself For Red Nose Day



As Robbie goes on to explain, Red Nose Day uses comedy to help raise money for kids in need. So, basically the joke's on you if you thought it had anything to do with seeing Robbie naked.



“It has everything to do with raising money and making people laugh," Robbie explains. "And it has absolutely nothing to do with bathtubs, shampoo, conditioner, soap, champagne, or nudity.” Despite the fact that Robbie then pulls a basketball and a rubber chicken out of the bath, it has nothing to do with those two things, either.



Robbie wasn't the only celebrity who did her part to raise money for kids here in the U.S. and across the globe. The cast of The Walking Dead attempted to lighten up a little bit with a special episode that features sparkly backup dancers, a 16-minute drum solo, and two Han Solos.



