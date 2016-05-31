Your Spotify doesn't need another playlist recommendation, so we're giving you something better: Next month, we're debuting a new video series celebrating up-and-coming female artists across the globe. Look out for Sound Off, launching June 1.
The first season's six episodes profile young women musicians bringing change to the industry at its ultra-cool fringes. The series' interview subjects span genres and represent vibrant communities, from Brooklyn to Brazil. What they share is an ethos of dope energy.
The first season's six episodes profile young women musicians bringing change to the industry at its ultra-cool fringes. The series' interview subjects span genres and represent vibrant communities, from Brooklyn to Brazil. What they share is an ethos of dope energy.
These women aren't only interested in making eclectic beats. They're also concerned with changing the dynamics of an industry that doesn't properly acknowledge its female consumers. "I'm all about the super confident women," one artist says in the trailer. "But we do more than take men and be sexy. Let's talk about that!"
Sound Off is almost as much about fashion as it is about music. The performers let R29's cameras peek into their creative spaces and see the vigor behind their work, where personal style becomes an expression of their musical ambitions. Watch the trailer above, and we'll see you on June 1 for the premiere.
Sound Off is almost as much about fashion as it is about music. The performers let R29's cameras peek into their creative spaces and see the vigor behind their work, where personal style becomes an expression of their musical ambitions. Watch the trailer above, and we'll see you on June 1 for the premiere.
Advertisement